Data Scanning Biz Scandit Valued At $1B For Series D

By McCord Pagan (February 9, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Data scanning company Scandit said Wednesday it is valued at over $1 billion after a Series D funding round that included Warburg Pincus, Atomico and Forestay Capital. Zurich-based Scandit said in a statement that proceeds from the $150 million funding round will be used to further expand its global team, particularly in countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Singapore and South Korea. "By following our original vision of using the camera on smart devices to interact with physical items, we are transforming the daily lives of customers, employees and businesses to enable enhanced, personalized experiences and achieve their digital transformation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS