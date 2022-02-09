Former Warburg Banker Gets 3½ Years For Cum-Ex Fraud

By Todd Buell (February 9, 2022, 11:31 AM EST) -- A German court sentenced a former banker with the Warburg bank to three and a half years in prison Wednesday for two counts of tax evasion linked to the cum-ex trading scandal, multiple sources confirmed. A spokeswoman for the court in Bonn, Germany, confirmed the verdict but provided no other details about the judgment, which represents the second time an executive of the Hamburg-based financial institution has been sentenced to jail time. A spokesman for the Hamburg-based bank said the 63-year-old defendant, who was not named, worked as a manager of Warburg Invest, the bank's asset management arm, until 2011. The bank...

