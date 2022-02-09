Agencies Call For Level Playing Field In Alcohol Markets

By Matthew Perlman (February 9, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury and federal antitrust agencies issued a report Wednesday finding that small businesses are still facing hurdles across various segments of the beer, wine and spirits markets despite a proliferation of new players in recent decades. The report found enormous growth in the number of smaller businesses across the alcoholic beverage sector but said they are struggling due to the market power of industry giants and outdated regulations. The Treasury Department issued the report with consultation from the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission in response to President Joe Biden's July executive order on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS