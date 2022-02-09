Davis Polk, Dechert Help Waste Collectors Unite In $2.2B Deal

By Benjamin Horney (February 9, 2022, 1:30 PM EST) -- Waste collection company Republic Services has agreed to buy environmental cleanup firm US Ecology at an enterprise value of roughly $2.2 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction shaped by respective legal advisers Davis Polk and Dechert. The agreement calls for Phoenix, Arizona-headquartered Republic Services Inc. to pay $48 per share in cash for Boise, Idaho-based US Ecology Inc., according to a statement. Without including debt, the deal is valued at about $1.5 billion. US Ecology provides services including treatment, recycling and disposal of hazardous, nonhazardous and specialty waste. The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...

