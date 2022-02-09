Sotomayor: Judging And Politics Now 'Tightly Interwoven'

By Jimmy Hoover (February 9, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke Wednesday evening about what she said was a trend of judicial philosophy becoming "tightly interwoven" with political parties and boiling the nuance of interpreting laws and the Constitution down to "slogans" for the public. Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks with New York University School of Law Dean Trevor Morrison on Wednesday for the inaugural Robert A. Katzmann Lecture. Justice Sotomayor spoke on the topic of "judicial independence" in a virtual conversation with New York University School of Law Dean Trevor Morrison for the inaugural Robert A. Katzmann Lecture, in honor of the late Second Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS