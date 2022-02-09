Online Grocery Biz Hit With Chancery Suit Over Legal Fees

By Rose Krebs (February 9, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- An investor seeking legal fees sued online grocery business Boxed Inc. in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday, saying he procured "substantial benefit" for stockholders related to a vote on company charter changes that were connected to a merger agreement with a special purpose acquisition company. In his lawsuit, investor Robert Garfield asserted his actions led to certain stockholders getting a separate class vote "on a highly dilutive transaction" during a special stockholder meeting in December 2021. By helping secure the separate vote, Garfield contended he "protected and preserved the voting rights" of certain stockholders and ensured that shares issued under a...

