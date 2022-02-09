Philippines Digital Bank Tonik Raises $131M For Expansion

By Elise Hansen (February 9, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- Digital banking company Tonik said Wednesday it raised $131 million in a Series B funding round that will help it expand its offerings in the Philippines and grow its presence in Southeast Asia. Tonik Financial Pte. Ltd. is the Singapore-headquartered parent company of Tonik Digital Bank, which is the Philippines' first private digital-only bank, or neobank, according to the announcement. Tonik was launched in March 2021 and reached $100 million in consumer deposits within its first eight months, which the company said made it one of the world's fastest growing neobanks. It's the first private digital bank to get a license...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS