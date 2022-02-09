SFO Boss Tells MPs She Lost Sleep Over Serco Trial Collapse

By Richard Crump (February 9, 2022, 8:22 PM GMT) -- Britain's top fraud prosecutor told lawmakers Wednesday that she lost sleep over disclosure failings that led to the midtrial collapse of the Serious Fraud Office's case against two Serco executives last year. Lisa Osofsky, director of the Serious Fraud Office, appeared Wednesday before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee following the collapse of a fraud trial against two Serco executives. Appearing before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, Lisa Osofsky said she was "devastated" when the trial of Serco executives accused of defrauding the Ministry of Justice collapsed because of the SFO's mishandling of evidence. The trial judge instructed the jury to acquit the defendants...

