SEC Plans To Reduce Stock Trade Settlement Times By 2024

By Dean Seal (February 9, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a rule change Wednesday that would shorten the settlement cycle for securities transactions from two days to just one, in a bid to address market infrastructure concerns raised by the "meme" stock trading bonanza that revved up last year. The move was discussed at an open meeting that found the SEC's current four-member slate in agreement about the upsides of switching to a so-called T+1 settlement cycle, wherein broker-dealers would ensure that buyers and sellers in a stock transaction receive their shares and payment one business day after a stock trade has taken place....

