Senate Panel Advances 6th Circ. Pick Over GOP Objections

By James Arkin (February 10, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Memphis attorney Andre Mathis to the Sixth Circuit on Thursday despite Republican objections that the White House insufficiently consulted with Tennessee senators on the nominee from their state. Mathis was advanced on a 12-10 committee vote, with Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., the only Republican to join Democrats in approving his nomination to be moved to the full Senate. The committee also approved two trial court picks on bipartisan votes, advancing Hector Gonzalez for the Eastern District of New York and Judge Fred W. Slaughter of Orange County Superior Court for the Central District...

