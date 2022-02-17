Justice Breyer On The Best Way To 5 Votes: 'Start With 9'

By Jimmy Hoover (February 17, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, now just a few months from retirement, made a light-hearted appearance at the Library of Congress on Thursday where he cracked jokes and discussed his process for tackling cases before the court, but otherwise remained mum about his decision to step down from the bench after 27 years. Speaking with Counselor to the Chief Justice Jeffrey P. Minear, Justice Breyer riffed on a number of subjects during the roughly hour-long conversation, including how he approaches cases. He usually begins with the lower court opinion because "someone is complaining about it." Then on to the briefs....

