FINRA Report Rips Firms For 'Reg BI' Lapses

By Al Barbarino (February 9, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Wednesday highlighted a slew of deficiencies that it observed among its broker-dealer members following the first full calendar year of Regulation Best Interest, the landmark rule governing the investment advice given by retail brokers. In its annual examination priorities report for 2022, FINRA said it observed problems with written policies, training, disclosures and filing procedures. Firms failed to adjust policies in line with the regulation and designate point people to supervise compliance with the rules, provide adequate training to staff and adequately disclose fees to customers. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Reg BI requires that...

