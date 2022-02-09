Blood Filter Co. Can't Withhold Financial Records In Mass Tort

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 9, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- A medical device company facing a 1,700-case mass tort over defective vein filters can't keep its financial records from people who sued it, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled Wednesday, rejecting the company's argument that limited partnerships' financial information should remain private like an individual's. The three-judge panel's ruling came in the litigation against Rex Medical LP over alleged defects in its Option Elite line of IVC filters, which Rex eventually sold to another company for $160 million — $50 million of which the plaintiffs allege was transferred from the company to two of its limited partners and its president in 2016...

