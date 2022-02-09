Facing Nepotism Claim, Judge Who Trained Judges Quits

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 9, 2022, 7:16 PM EST) -- A New York state court judge who oversaw ethics training and an advice hotline for thousands of local judges resigned while under investigation for nepotism and retaliation, the state's judicial watchdog announced Wednesday. Waterford Town Court Justice Nancy M. Sunukjian resigned effective Feb. 15 as judge and former director of the Office of Justice Court Support after the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct told her it was examining claims that she retaliated against a court employee for opposing her attempt to hire a relative's fiancé to work at the court support office. "The administration of justice is compromised whenever...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS