Mo. Justices Say Winning Pot License Applications Are Public

By Sam Reisman (February 9, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that regulators must make the medical marijuana program more transparent by disclosing the successful applications of businesses that were able to secure a license. In a unanimous decision issued Tuesday, the state high court repudiated the Department of Health and Senior Services' argument that the applications were meant to be confidential, saying there was no other way for losing applicants to properly appeal their cases. The instant case was brought by Kings Garden Midwest LLC, which had unsuccessfully applied for two cultivation licenses and then sought to appeal the DHSS' decision by comparing their application...

