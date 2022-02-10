CMS Steers £370M Pension Deal For Heathrow Scheme

By Martin Croucher (February 10, 2022, 12:32 PM GMT) -- A pension scheme for workers at the U.K.'s largest airport has insured £370 million ($502 million) worth of liabilities with Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd., the trustee said on Thursday. The £370 million ($502 million) deal will ensure that the cost of providing benefits to retirees in the London Heathrow BAA Pension Scheme is protected from changes in the market. (iStock) The deal will ensure that the cost of providing benefits to 1,400 retirees in the London Heathrow BAA Pension Scheme is protected from market changes or the risk that members of the plan live longer than expected. It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS