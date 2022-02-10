UK Wants More Work Done On Global Accounting Standards

By Irene Madongo (February 10, 2022, 3:05 PM GMT) -- Britain's top accounting regulator has urged an international standards-setter to do more work on proposals for standards in global financial sustainability to avoid potential conflicts between national rulebooks. New global benchmarks for financial sustainability driven by the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation cover areas such as climate change, governance, risk management and strategy to help improve the information investors are given about compliance at the companies they put their money into. The Financial Reporting Council said on Wednesday that governance is an "important aspect of sustainability reporting." The FRC also said it would like the foundation to discuss how much reporting...

