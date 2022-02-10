EU To Expand Tax Gray List, Leave Blacklist Unchanged

By Todd Buell (February 10, 2022, 11:29 AM EST) -- The European Union plans to expand its so-called gray list of jurisdictions being warned about tax policies later this month while leaving its blacklist of uncooperative jurisdictions unchanged, according to a draft document obtained by Law360 on Thursday. According to draft conclusions from the EU's council of member states dated Feb. 4, American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Vanuatu are all due to remain on the list of uncooperative jurisdictions for tax matters. Notable additions to the gray list include Russia, Israel, Vietnam and Tunisia. Being on the blacklist, which the council has...

