MPs Request Treasury Data In Pensions Enrollment Probe

By Martin Croucher (February 10, 2022, 3:52 PM GMT) -- An influential parliamentary committee has requested written evidence from HM Treasury in a wider probe into how the government can do better at supporting Britons saving for retirement. The Work and Pensions Select Committee said on Wednesday that it wants the ministry's input on proposed reforms to boost the number of people automatically enrolled in workplace pension schemes. The Commons committee is in its third and final phase of a wide-ranging probe into legislative changes designed to help improve saving for later life. "We are looking at what more needs to be done to help people plan and save for retirement,"...

