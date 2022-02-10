Study Finds US Leads In Green Trade But Avoids Sanctions

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 10, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- The United States doesn't often exercise available sanctions options to enforce environmental provisions of international free trade agreements, according to a London School of Economics and Political Science study released Thursday. The school studied trade agreements in seven countries including the U.S. in order to help the European Commission review its approach to trade and sustainable development issues. There's been a "general acceleration" of environmental provisions being included in free trade agreements over recent decades, and U.S. trade agreements in particular have gradually given greater consideration to the scope and enforcement of environmental standards, the report said. "While the US and...

