Indicted Chicken Exec Must Wait His Turn, DOJ Says

By Bryan Koenig (February 10, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors urged a Colorado federal judge Wednesday not to expedite the motion to dismiss briefing from a former Pilgrim's Pride executive indicted for allegedly participating in an industrywide conspiracy to fix broiler chicken prices. Jason McGuire did not seek dismissal until Feb. 7, more than six months after his late July 2021 indictment, the DOJ said, yet the former executive vice president for Pilgrim's Pride now wants to move up the department's deadline to respond to the assertions of charges outside the statute of limitations from the current May 19 deadline to Feb. 22. Part of the...

