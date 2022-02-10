GM Taps Coke Director, Biden's Niece, To Lead ESG Policy

By Clarice Silber (February 10, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- General Motors has named President Joe Biden's niece and the Coca-Cola Co. Director of Government Relations Missy Owens to become its head of environmental, sustainability and governance policy, Owens announced on LinkedIn on Thursday. "I'm very excited to have joined the General Motors team as Director of ESG Policy and Engagement," Owens wrote in her post. "GM is on its way to an all-electric future with 30 new electric vehicles by 2025 - buckle up!" According to her profile, Owens will take on the role for GM after spending nearly nine years at Coca-Cola, serving as its director of public affairs...

