ITC Rules Chamberlain Group Infringed Garage Door Patents

By Adam Lidgett (February 10, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has upheld most of an initial administrative law judge's finding that The Chamberlain Group's imports infringe a series of Overhead Door patents. In a Wednesday notice, the ITC said it has found that The Chamberlain Group, which is represented in part by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director nominee Kathi Vidal of Winston & Strawn, infringed various claims in three patents. The full commission decision was not publicly available as of Thursday evening. While Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw had said Chamberlain violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by directly infringing five...

