CPSC Sues Pillow Co. Over Product Recall After Two Deaths

By Jonathan Capriel (February 10, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking to force a recall of 180,000 baby loungers produced by Oklahoma-based Leachco Inc. after the company refused an earlier request. The agency ramped up its demands that Leachco recall the Podster product and issue refunds to consumers in an administrative lawsuit CPSC issued Wednesday. The infant pillows pose a risk of asphyxiation to babies and have led to the deaths of at least two, according to the agency's complaint. Alex Hoehn-Saric, commission chair, said the agency was left with no other option but to file this complaint as Leachco has failed to pull...

