Edelson, Ex-Girardi Attys At Odds Over Possible Sanction

By Lauraann Wood (February 11, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- Edelson PC and two former Girardi Keese attorneys shared different takes Thursday on whether an Illinois federal judge can legally order the duo to pay certain plane crash clients about $2 million to make up for the settlement funds Thomas V. Girardi stole from them. The Edelson firm and former Girardi Keese attorneys Keith Griffin and David Lira agreed in respective briefs that U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin has the inherent authority to order various kinds of sanctions against an attorney who acted in bad faith to disrupt the judicial process. But while Lira and Griffin argued that those inherent powers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS