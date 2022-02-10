Fla. Clinics Can't Ditch Gilead's HIV Drug Charity Scam Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (February 10, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Florida judge refused Thursday to toss Gilead's allegations that multiple Sunshine State clinics ran a scheme to defraud the drugmaker's charitable Medication Assistance Program through an HIV drug reselling scam, finding that the federal court has jurisdiction over the dispute. In a 14-page order, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon rejected arguments by some Florida defendant clinics that Gilead failed to conduct an audit and submit its fraud claims for review by an alternative dispute resolution board, as required under the new Congressionally mandated ADR rule, before suing in federal court. Judge Cannon reasoned that the new ADR rule didn't...

