Cannabis Co. Lobbies CIT To Clear Up 'Chaos' At CBP

By Grace Dixon (February 11, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Washington company renewed its push for a trade court to reverse a decision saddling district courts with jurisdiction in a dispute over cannabis extraction equipment stopped at the border, saying the move caused a pathway for review to "evaporate into thin air." Court of International Trade Judge Gary S. Katzmann had ruled that U.S. Customs and Border Protection's decision to seize Root Sciences LLC's imports prevented them from triggering a "deemed exclusion," which an importer can challenge at the CBP and up to the CIT. The seizure decision put the brakes on a trade law provision designed to keep CBP...

