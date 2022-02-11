Alito, Williams & Connolly Alum Joins Tenn. High Court

By Khorri Atkinson (February 11, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- Tennessee Associate Solicitor General Sarah Keeton Campbell, a Williams & Connolly LLP alumna who once clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr., has become the Tennessee Supreme Court's newest justice following her confirmation Thursday by the state legislature. Justice Campbell, 39, who is a member of conservative legal organization the Federalist Society, has represented the Volunteer State in matters involving abortion restrictions, absentee ballots andLGBTQ rights. With her ascension, the Tennessee high court now has four justices appointed by Republican governors and one appointed by a Democrat. Republican Gov. Bill Lee tapped her last month to fill a vacancy...

