ABA Revenue Falls Short Of Goal Amid Membership Dip

By Aebra Coe (February 14, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Amid a continued slide in membership dues and a decline in meeting revenues, the American Bar Association fell $4 million short of its budgeted operating revenue during the first four months of the fiscal year, according to a presentation by treasurer Kevin Shepherd at the organization's midyear meeting Monday. American Bar Association treasurer Kevin Shepherd provided an update Monday at the organization's midyear meeting on the ABA's financial health. (ABA Meeting) The ABA's 2022 fiscal year began in September 2021. At the ABA midyear meeting, Shepherd shared an update on the financial health of the massive lawyer association as of Dec....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS