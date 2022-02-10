 Sam's Club Defeats Fired Manager's Age Discrimination Suit

By Rachel Stone (February 10, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- A former Sam's Club manager's lawsuit claiming he was terminated because of age bias isn't strong enough to stay in court, a federal judge ruled, finding the worker hadn't rebutted the warehouse chain's argument that mishandling a racist incident involving a customer was what got him fired. In Wednesday's order, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose granted the membership-only retailer's motion for summary judgment and dismissed Robert Duncan's Age Discrimination in Employment Act suit. Sam's Club pointed to a legitimate reason for firing him, the court found, and Duncan didn't have enough evidence to claim that the company fabricated this reason...

