Ex-OCC Senior Official Joins Bitfury As Top Lawyer

By Sarah Jarvis (February 10, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- Amsterdam-based bitcoin mining company Bitfury announced Thursday that it has appointed as its chief legal officer a former top official with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency who also served stints at BlackRock Inc., the U.S. Senate Banking Committee and Alston & Bird LLP. Jonathan Gould was most recently the senior deputy comptroller and chief counsel with the OCC, where he led the agency's efforts in expanding the national bank charter to encompass fintech and cryptocurrency, Bitfury said in its announcement. In his new role, he'll report to Bitfury CEO Brian Brooks, who was the acting head of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS