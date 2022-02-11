University Pension Scheme Clears Way For Union Funding Fix

By Martin Croucher (February 11, 2022, 3:08 PM GMT) -- A union for university staff has called on employers to carefully consider adopting an alternative rescue plan for Britain's largest pension scheme after trustees said there were no objections to the proposals. The Universities and Colleges Union told university bosses on Thursday that the measures present a "golden opportunity" to avert industrial action by staff, which is currently scheduled for Monday. The union has been locked in dispute with a body that represents employers at the country's colleges, over cuts geared toward plugging an alleged £18 billion ($24 billion) funding shortfall in the Universities Superannuation Scheme. Almost 60 universities were hit...

