BoE Governor Says 'No Need' To End Euro Clearing Access

By Martin Croucher (February 11, 2022, 1:28 PM GMT) -- The governor of the Bank of England has called on the European Union to grant equivalence to U.K. clearing houses indefinitely, as he warned of the dangers of "seeking to fragment" the global financial system. Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that, although he was pleased that institutions in Britain were allowed to continue clearing Euro-denominated derivatives until 2025, there "need be no time limit to this equivalence." The central bank chief spoke out after the European Commission granted an extension of three years to temporary permissions that allow U.K. clearing houses to continue serving customers in the bloc. The EU wants to...

