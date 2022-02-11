Watchdog Sets Deadline For Payments Firms Anti-Fraud Shift

By Irene Madongo (February 11, 2022, 4:48 PM GMT) -- The Payment Systems Regulator has said that the initial phase of an anti-scams payment system should be wound up by the end of May, amid concerns that delays could slow down improvements to the program. The watchdog announced the date on Thursday of the transition to a second phase of the Confirmation of Payee program, a scheme designed to prevent fraud and misdirected payments. The system, operated by payments industry body Pay.UK, checks the name of the payee's account against the name and account details given by the payer. Some of the largest banking groups, included Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC, were early...

