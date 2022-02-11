Don't Miss It: Kirkland, Latham Guide Week's Hot Deals

By Benjamin Horney (February 11, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Kirkland and Latham. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Kirkland-Led Blackstone Sells Death Row Records to Snoop Dogg Kirkland & Ellis LLP represented a Blackstone Group-backed entity in the sale of Death Row Records to rap and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg, the companies said Wednesday. In the agreement, Snoop Dogg is acquiring Death Row Records from Kirkland-advised MNRK Music Group, according to a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed. Death Row Records...

