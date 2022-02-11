​​​​​​​FTC Mulls Asking PBM To Probe Effects On Competition

By Nadia Dreid (February 11, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission will decide next week whether to order pharmacy benefits managers to study how their business and contract practices affect competition in the industry. The commission will vote at its next open meeting Thursday on handing down the proclamation, which would order pharmacy benefits managers to focus particularly on how their policies and behavior might "disadvantage independent or specialty pharmacies." Pharmacy benefit managers serve as a type of middleman in the pharmaceutical industry, a go-between for the insurer and drug companies, particularly common for those on large employee plans or Medicare Part D drug plans. They're the ones...

