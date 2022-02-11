Rail Giant Norfolk Southern's GC To Replace Retiring CLO

By Clarice Silber (February 11, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Railway giant Norfolk Southern Corp. has elevated Nabanita Nag, general counsel of corporate, to become its new chief legal officer. Norfolk Southern said Thursday that Nag will become a senior vice president and top attorney for the company, and succeed its current CLO Lorri Kleine, who will retire from her post in March. The company also promoted Michael McClellan to become its chief strategy officer and Clay Moore to serve as its controller. Norfolk Southern President Alan Shaw said in a statement that Nag's "deep corporate background and over 15 years of legal experience with Fortune 100 public companies provide her with the skills...

