Fed. Circ. Doubts 'Ad Hoc' Group Can Revive Amarin Drug IP

By Britain Eakin (February 11, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel expressed skepticism Friday that a self-described "ad hoc" group that includes Amarin Pharma Inc. shareholders has standing to intervene to challenge a Nevada federal judge's invalidation of six patents on Amarin's blockbuster heart drug Vascepa.

The panel was considering the appeal by the ad hoc group — known as EPA Drug Initiative II — of U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du's ruling in April that it lacked standing to intervene in Amarin's unsuccessful patent suit against Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. The group lodged its motion to intervene nearly a year and a half after the Federal Circuit in...

