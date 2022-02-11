Sharply Split Full Fed. Circ. Won't Eye Skinny Label Ruling

By Dani Kass (February 11, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- Six Federal Circuit judges on Friday said they won't disturb a panel's finding that generic-drug maker Teva induced doctors to infringe a GlaxoSmithKline patent with its "skinny-label" version of the drug Coreg, much to the frustration of three colleagues. Friday's en banc denial featured four sets of opinions — three of which were dissents — and competing opinions from the court's chief judge and her predecessor. This is the third round of opinions in the case, where the judges are divided on whether Teva properly carved out a patent-protected indication of Coreg from the label of its generic version. These generic...

