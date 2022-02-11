Fed. Circ. Upholds J&J's Win In Surgical Tool IP Fight

By Andrew Karpan (February 11, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings against Intuitive Surgical that kept alive claims in a robotic surgical tool patent owned by Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon. A trio of judges on the court issued a pair of decisions that rejected legal efforts by Intuitive Surgical Inc. to revive three petitions the company lodged at the PTAB that all targeted the same patent owned by Johnson & Johnson's surgical parts-making arm. The patent showed up in a 2017 lawsuit Ethicon filed against Intuitive Surgical in Delaware federal court that was put on ice two years later by U.S....

