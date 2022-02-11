Who's On Biden's Supreme Court Longlist?

By Jimmy Hoover (February 11, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra R. Kruger and J. Michelle Childs are most often considered the shortlisters to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court. But with congressional leaders reporting that President Joe Biden's list is longer than many realize, Law360 highlights some other possible candidates for the nation's top bench. Biden, who has promised to nominate a Black woman to the bench, has said he has done a "deep dive" on four potential nominees and that, in addition to their elite credentials, some have experience as judges and others in the practice of law. Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee...

