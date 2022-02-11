Money Launderers Get Jail Time In £15M Alcohol Scheme

By David Hansen (February 11, 2022, 11:21 PM GMT) -- A pair of British men will spend a combined 12 years in jail after an English court sentenced them Friday for laundering £15 million ($20.4 million) in a duty-free liquor scheme, HM Revenue & Customs announced. Jonathan Porter and Peter Stanley were found guilty of money laundering last month after a 10-week trial, HMRC said in a statement. Porter will serve a seven-year sentence, while Stanley received five years and nine months, the statement said. Porter is disqualified from being a company director for 10 years, HMRC added. Porter, who was the director of alcohol broker Europlus Trading Ltd., told authorities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS