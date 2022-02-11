UK's ThinkMarkets Raises $30M To Grow Trading Platform

By Elise Hansen (February 11, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- U.K. and Australia-headquartered online trading firm ThinkMarkets said Friday it had raised $40 million in debt and equity to help it grow its investment products and expand geographically. ThinkMarkets offers traders access to a range of assets, from equities to cryptocurrencies and foreign exchanges. The company boasts low commissions and offers both standard and professional accounts, according to its website. It started out as a retail brokerage, but last year introduced a product for institutional and professional clients dubbed Liquidity.net, its website says. ThinkMarkets is headquartered in London and Melbourne, Australia, and has a presence in Asia, the Middle East, North...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS