IP Hires: Norton Rose, Willkie, Finnegan

By Tiffany Hu (February 11, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- A former patent lawyer at Alston & Bird LLP has joined Norton Rose Fulbright's San Francisco office, and a Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP partner is stepping into a new role as the firm's first chief diversity and inclusion officer. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Norton Rose Fulbright Yitai Hu Norton Rose Fulbright is filling a spot in its San Francisco office with a patent lawyer who helped set up Alston & Bird's Beijing office in addition to working at powerhouse firms like Finnegan and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. The firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS