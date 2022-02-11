Congressional Unions Build Momentum, With Hurdles Ahead

By Braden Campbell and James Arkin (February 11, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- There's been rapidly growing momentum in recent weeks behind a push for congressional staffers to organize labor unions amid long-held frustrations over workplace issues on Capitol Hill, but political and logistical challenges remain. While many federal employees have been able to unionize since the 1960s and 1970s, most staff of the legislative branch did not have that right until 1995, when Congress passed the Congressional Accountability Act. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) A group of congressional staffers calling itself the Congressional Workers Union went public with its push on Feb. 4, a day after a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said...

