Nasdaq Wants SEC To Level Playing Field With Dark Markets

By Al Barbarino (February 17, 2022, 1:02 AM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must help level the playing field between national exchanges and so-called dark markets to better serve retail investors, including allowing "lit" markets to operate in sub-penny increments, according to a Nasdaq report released Thursday. The report points to discrepancies in regulatory standards between "lit" national exchanges and "dark" off-market exchanges that have created weaknesses in the national best bid and offer that create less favorable conditions for investors. The best bid and offer quote compiles and displays available prices for buying and selling equities based on information that Nasdaq and other national securities exchanges must supply....

