China's Entrance Into Int'l IP System Comes With Challenges

By Richard Stockton (February 14, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- The World Intellectual Property Organization, which administers the Hague System for the International Registration of Industrial Designs, announced that China will join the Hague System on May 5, 2022. The Hague System allows the filing of a single international design application that can lead to design protection in more than 90 jurisdictions. The application only requires a single set of figures for each design. Official fee payments are centralized, and separate counsel in each jurisdiction of interest is not needed to file. China is the biggest missing piece of the Hague System's jurisdictional footprint. The remaining industrial design framework, or ID5,...

