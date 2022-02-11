Mich. Merges Most Cannabis Regulation Into One Agency

By Sarah Jarvis (February 11, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday signed an executive order to consolidate most aspects of the regulation of marijuana and hemp, which are currently overseen by separate state agencies, under the newly named Cannabis Regulatory Agency. Under executive order 2022-1, which takes effect on April 13, the currently-named Marijuana Regulatory Agency will be renamed and absorb the authority to regulate the processing, distribution and sale of hemp that is currently handled by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. "Consolidating the regulation of the processing, distribution and sale of marijuana and hemp into a single state agency will allow for...

