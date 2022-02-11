Student Loan Discharge Appeal Dropped In Delaware Court

By Vince Sullivan (February 11, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A pair of appeals over a Delaware bankruptcy court's decision last month to allow a bankrupt borrower to discharge nearly $100,000 in student loan debt have been voluntarily dismissed by the lender and the U.S. Department of Education. Both the Education Department and loan servicer Educational Credit Management Corp. quickly appealed the decision of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein last month when she found that borrower Ryan K. Wolfson would be unable to maintain a minimal standard of living if forced to carry his $95,137.02 in student loans. The department voluntarily dismissed its appeal in the Delaware federal court last...

