Pa. AG Says Philadelphia Vaccine Nonprofit Must Dissolve

By Matthew Santoni (February 14, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- The CEO of a Philadelphia COVID-19 testing and vaccination service signed a deal with Pennsylvania to shut down his nonprofit and be barred from running charities for the next decade, after prosecutors said he improperly set up a for-profit company to take over the business and commingled their funds. Under the consent agreement that Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday, Andrei Doroshin, the CEO of nonprofit Philly Fighting COVID Inc. and for-profit Vax Populi Inc., will dissolve Philly Fighting COVID, pay $30,000 to the state for distribution to some other testing- and vaccination-related charity, will be barred from governing or...

